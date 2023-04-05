Am 15./16. April 2023 finet in Ottensheim der Eurow Kleinboottest statt.
Meldeschluss ist Mittwoch, 5.4.2023/1800 Uhr über das Portal des ÖRV http://regatten.rudern.at/
