Nominierung Coupe de la Jeunesse

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zum Coupe de la Jeunesse, welcher vom 9.-11. August in Račice/CZE stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainern und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

