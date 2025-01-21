Österreichische Indoor-Meisterschaft

An diesem Sonntag, 26. Jänner findet ab 09.00 Uhr in der Raiffeisen Arena in Wels die 36. Österreichische Indoor-Meisterschaft statt.

Wir wünschen allen Starter:innen viel Erfolg bei ihren Rennen!

Meldeergebnis ÖIRM 2025Herunterladen