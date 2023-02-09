Fotos Indoor Meisterschaft

AllgemeinNews

Es ist soweit….

In tausenden Fotos von der Indoor Meisterschaft, welche am 29. Jänner auf der Schmelz in Wien stattgefunden hat kann geschmökert werden. Einfach den Link anklicken und schon könnt ihr die Eindrücke nochmals genießen.

https://www.indoor23.at/fotos