Webinar „Materialwahl und Bootseinstellungen“ für den Breitensport

Wegen des großen Erfolgs im Vorjahr gibt es eine Neuauflage des Webinars.

Es findet am Montag, 27.2.2023 von 2000-2100 Uhr unter der Leitung von Veronika Ebert statt.

Anmeldungen an a.anselm@rudern.at

Meldeschluss ist Donnerstag, 23.2./0900 Uhr