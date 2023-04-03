Absage ÖVMM 2023

Wie schon beim Rudertag informiert, hat sich der Wiener Ruderverband entschlossen die ÖVMM 2023 nicht auszutragen.

Für 2024 hoffen wir, dass wir mit einem neuen Konzept die ÖVMM wieder aufleben lassen können.

Wir danken für Euer Verständnis