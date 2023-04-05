Vienna Rowing Challenge 7. Mai 2023

Am 7. Mai findet die 18. Vienna Rowing Challenge – 4000m Langstrecken Regatta mit Wende auf der Alten Donau statt, welche vom WRK Argonauten veranstaltet wird.

Meldeschluss ist Mittwoch, 26.4.2023

Ausschreibung-VRC-2023Herunterladen