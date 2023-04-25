Nominierung World Rowing Cup 1 Zagreb

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zum World Rowing Cup I, welcher vom 5. – 7. Mai in Zagreb/CRO stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainer:innen und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

