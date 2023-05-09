Nominierung U19-Europameisterschaft Brive-la Gaillarde/FRA

AllgemeinNews

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zur U19-Europameisterschaft, welche am 20./21. Mai in Brive-la Gaillarde/FRA stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainer:innen und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

Nominierung-U19-EMHerunterladen