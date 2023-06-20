Nominierung Olympes Hope Regatta Szeged/HUN

AllgemeinNews

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zur Olympes Hope Regatta, welche am 23. Juni in Szeged/HUN stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainer und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

Nominierung-OHR-Szeged-2023-1Herunterladen