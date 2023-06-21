Nominierung U19-Weltmeisterschaft Paris/FRA

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zur U19-Weltmeisterschaft, welche vom 2.-6. August 2023 in Paris/FRA stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainer und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

Nominierung-JWM