Nominierung Weltmeisterschaft

AllgemeinNews

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zur Weltmeisterschaft, welche vom 3.-10. September in Belgrad/SRB stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen, Trainer:innen und Betreuer:innen viel Erfolg!

Nominierung-WM-2023-2Herunterladen