2023 World Rowing Championships, Belgrade, Serbia © Maren Derlien / MyRowingPhoto.com

Schnuppernachmittag

AllgemeinNews

Die Rudervereine Pirat (Wien) und Wels (Wels) veranstalten einen Schnuppernachmittag für Personen mit einer körperlichen Beeinträchtigung.

Anmeldung ist bis 25.9. möglich

Einladung-ParaRudern-2023Herunterladen