Österreichische Indoor-Meisterschaft

An diesem Sonntag, 28. Jänner findet ab 08.30 Uhr im Sportpark Klagenfurt die 35. Österreichische Indoor-Meisterschaft statt.

Wir wünschen allen Starter:innen viel Erfolg bei ihren Rennen!

Meldeergebnis_Indoor24Herunterladen