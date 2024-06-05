Nominierung WeltCup 3 Poznan

NewsRennrudern

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur erfolgreichen Qualifikation zum World Rowing Cup III, welcher vom 14.-16. Juni 2024 in Poznan/POL stattfinden wird und wünscht allen Sportler:innen und Trainern viel Erfolg!

Nominierung WC3 PoznanHerunterladen