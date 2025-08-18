Nominierung U23-Europameisterschaft

Der Österreichische Ruderverband gratuliert zur Nominierung zu den U23-Europameisterschaften, welche am 6./7.9. in Racice/CZE stattfinden werden und wünscht den Sportler:innen und Trainer:innen viel Erfolg!

Nominierung U23 EuropameisterschaftHerunterladen

